Exclusive: Heroine locked for NTR and Koratala Siva’s project

Young Tiger NTR will work with Koratala Siva soon after he is done with the shoot of RRR. Koratala Siva too is occupied with Megastar Chiranjeevi’s Acharya and the film is expected to release soon. Koratala locked the script for NTR’s film recently during the pandemic break. Bollywood beauty Kiara Advani is rumored to play the female lead in the movie but Koratala and NTR decided to go ahead with Pooja Hegde. The top actress has a strong lineup of films in Telugu, Hindi and Tamil languages.

Pooja loved the script and she signed the project instantly. The shoot of this pan-Indian project is expected to commence in September. Yuva Sudha Arts and NTR Arts will produce this project jointly. The film is carrying good expectations and this is NTR, Koratala’s second collaboration after Janatha Garage. The film is announced for summer 2022 release.