NTR and Ram Charan heading to Georgia

The shoot of RRR reached the final stages and two songs are yet to be shot. A song on Ram Charan and Alia Bhatt will be canned in a special set that is constructed in Annapurna Studios, Hyderabad. The introduction song on the lead actors NTR, Ram Charan will be shot in some of the beautiful locations of Georgia. SS Rajamouli along with his team will fly to Georgia for the song which will be shot from July 29th in multiple locations of Georgia.

The shoot will continue till the third week of August as per the update. The entire movie unit is expected to return back to Hyderabad by August 20th. The post-production work of RRR is happening at a fast pace and the makers announced that the film will release on October 13th. NTR, Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt and Olivia Morris are the lead actors of RRR. DVV Entertainment are the producers of this periodic drama that is set before independence.