Why Jagan is silent on farm products purchase scam, asks Pattabhiram

Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy, who held a review meeting on purchase of farm products, is keeping mum on the Rs 200 cr scam in the process, asked TDP spokesman Kommareddy Pattabhiram, on Wednesday.

The Civil Supplies Corporation Managing Director, Veera Pandian, himself has admitted misuse of funds amounting to Rs 150 cr in the purchase of farm products during Rabi season by creating 2800 fake accounts, Pattabhiram told media persons at the party headquarters here. The Civil Supplies Managing Director has also written to the District Collectors on July 19, 2022 to recover the amount, Pattabhiram said adding that in the Nellore Civil Supplies Corporation too Rs 50 cr was misused.

When the Government itself has admitted the scam in the purchase of farm products, the Chief Minister should first conduct a review meeting on this, Pattabhiram said. He asked whether Jagan, during the review meeting, had questioned Veera Pandian on the Rs 150 cr scandal and wanted to know Veera Pandian’s reply.

When the huge scandal amounting to Rs 200 cr has already come to light, what the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) is doing and why is it keeping quiet on this, he asked. Pattabhiram demanded an immediate reply from the Government on what steps are taken on Veera Pandian’s letter of July 19, 2022. The Government should come out with all the facts as the farmers had lost such a massive amount of Rs 200 cr, he said.

Pattabhiram demanded that the amount be recovered from the persons involved in the scam, and wanted to know how much of this had gone into the pockets of the ruling party leaders. The TDP spokesman also wanted the farmers to be alert in future while selling their products.