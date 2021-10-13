Why KCR avoided DMK MPs and deputed KTR?

A delegation of DMK MPs from Tamil Nadu comprising North Chennai Lok Sabha Member Dr Kalanidhi Veeraswami and Rajya Sabha Member T.K.S Elangovan came to Hyderabad on Wednesday (today) to meet TRS president and Telangana Chief Minister K.Chandrashekar Rao.

The purpose of DMK MPs visit was to hand over a letter written by Tamil Nadu CM and DMK president M.K.Stalin to Telangana CM KCR. Stalin has written these letters to CMs of 14 States seeking their support in his fight against Centre’s national-level common entrance exam NEET for MBBS and BDS across the country,

DMK MPs visited Andhra Pradesh on October 11, Monday to meet YSRCP president and AP CM YS Jaganmohan Reddy.

Interestingly, Jagan met DMK MPs personally and received the letter written by Stalin.

But KCR refused to meet DMK MPs personally in Hyderabad today. He instead deputed his son, who is IT minister and TRS working president KT Rama Rao to receive the letter.

The DMK MPs were reportedly surprised at KTR refusing to meet them. They were upset as the letter was written by Tamil Nadu CM to Telangana CM and felt that that it would be apt if Telangana CM receives the letter.

But left with no option, DMK MPs went to Telangana Bhavan to meet KTR and hand over Stalin’s letter.

Jagan is also considered close to PM Narendra Modi and home minister Amit Shah. Despite this, Jagan met DMK MPs who sought his support against BJP government at the Centre.

But why KCR refused to meet DMK MPs is the question being debated in political circles. They say KCR has been frequently going to Delhi to meet Modi and Shah these days and he does not want to associate with any political activities that cause anger to Modi and Shah.