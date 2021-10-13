AP govt allows theatres to work with 100% occupancy from Thu

Amid the steady decline in coronavirus cases, the Andhra Pradesh government on Wednesday (today) announced further lockdown relaxations permitting theatres to screen films with 100 per cent occupancy.

AP Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy issued orders to this effect as a ‘Dasara gift”, which will come into effect from Thursday (tomorrow)

The decision came as a big relief to Tollywood film industry and exhibitors who have been appealing to CM Jagan for a long to allow theatres to work with 100 per cent occupancy since neighbouring Telangana state government has been allowing 100 percent occupancy since June.

Earlier, the AP government had permitted cinema halls to re-open from July 8 with 50 per cent capacity. Theatres were allowed operate shows between 6 am to 9 pm following Covid-19 safety practices, including compulsory face-mask, hand sanitization and social distancing inside cinema halls.

The AP government has directed theatres to follow Covid norms strictly while functioning with 100 per cent capacity from Thursday.

With some big film releases lined up for Dasara and Diwali, Tollywood and exhibitors heaved a sigh of relief over the AP government’s latest decision to allow theatres to work with 100 per cent capacity.