KRR’s Touch for Pelli SandaD Video Song

Gandarva Lokala video song has been released by the makers of Pelli SandaD.

Running for 3.26 minutes, the song is a melodious romantic number.

It is a colourful duet of grand visuals and cute chemistry between the lead pair Roshan Meka and Sreeleela.

The makers, it is said, are very happy with the way the movie including the songs have taken shape and are gearing up to release the film on October 15 for Dussehra.

Legendary filmmaker K Raghavendra Rao is making his acting debut in PelliSandaD. Directed by Gowri Ronanki, the film is a sequel to the 1996 blockbuster directed by Raghavendra Rao.

Produced on Arka Media Works and R K Film Associates banner by Shobu Yarlagadda, Prasad Devineni and Madhavi Kovelamudi, Pelli SandaD has musical score by M M Keeravani.