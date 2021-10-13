Rowdy Boys shoot concludes

With a college date night dance song choreographed by Jaani Master, the shoot of Rowdy Boys has come to a close. This dance song comes as part of a crucial sequence in the film.

Veteran producer Dil Raju’s nephew Ashish Reddy is making his acting debut with a film titled Rowdy Boys. The makers of the movie, who are happy with the response evoked by the teaser, are planning to release the film in theatres soon.

Tipped to be a ‘youthful entertainer with a whirlwind of emotions’, the film is being directed by Hushaaru-fame Harsha Konuganti.

Produced by Raju and Shirish on Sri Venkateswara Creations banner, Rowdy Boys is co-produced by Harshith Reddy. Cinematography is by Madhie ISC, while editing is by Madhu. Music is by Devi Sri Prasad.