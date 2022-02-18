Why was Sajjala not punished?

Two quick decisions taken by YS Jagan Mohan Reddy in a matter of just 24 hours have now become a major controversy. The first one is the shunting out principal secretary in CMO Praveen Prakash and the second Gowtham Sawang. While the first decision made many in the secretariat very happy, there was shock over Sawang’s sack.

There is a strong feeling that Sawanng was sacked for no fault of his. He was made a scapegoat. Many say that the real power of decision does not even lie with Home Minister Mekathoti Sucharita. The general feeling is she mouths whatever words that she is asked to in the press meets. The real Home Minister is none other than Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy.

The general buzz in the lobbies of the secretariat is that it is Sajjala who weilds the rod in the Home Ministry. Sources say that many of the things have happened without Sawang being in the loop. In fact, there is a buzz that many senior cops were shocked to learn of the arrest of MLC Ashok Babu. This happened without their knowledge.

If there has to be any action, it should be on Sajjala, these sections claim and say that Sawang never really had any control over the police department. So many ask why there was no action on Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy for his inept handling of the government employees’ agitation.