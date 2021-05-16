Wife fears Govt plan to eliminate rebel Raju in jail

The AP CID officers shifted rebel MP Raghurama Raju to the local jail after completing tests on his injuries at the Guntur General Hospital. His lawyers objected to this, saying that Mr. Raju should be taken to the Ramesh Hospital for conducting a second round of tests. But the CID officials asserted that there were no such orders from the High Court or the lower courts.

Following this, the family members of the arrested MP went into a panic. Raghurama’s wife Rama Devi said she had strong fears that the Government was trying to eliminate her husband in the Guntur jail tonight. Already, the police have beaten him badly. The officials were not at all respecting the orders of the courts or the democratic rights of the people. She alleged that tonight, they were going to kill her husband.

Raju’s wife expressed alarm that they did not know what was happening to him. His life was in grave danger.

Reports came in before that the High Court of Andhra Pradesh has ordered formation of a medical board in order to confirm whether Raghurama suffered injuries while in the CID custody or not. But the CID was following its own plan and shifted the MP to the jail.