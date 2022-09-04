Will Anna Canteens be the electoral issue of TDP for 2024?

Anna Canteens have become a major issue for the TDP and its media to campaign in the state during the last two to three months. The TDP leaders have started opening the Anna Canteens in their respective areas in open places. While a few are in private buildings, a good number of them are in makeshift tents.

The police have been removing these tents opened in the public places and one such attempt by the police and revenue officials in Tenali town of Guntur district became a major issue. The police have removed it because the TDP leaders opened it in the vacant land belonging to the municipality.

Similar thing happened in Kuppam, which was also removed by the ruling YSR Congress activists.

Wherever the Anna canteens are opened and whatever they are serving, they have given top priority in the media these days. Even the TDP leaders are speaking about these Anna Canteens, while Chandrababu Naidu and Lokesh equate them with Amma Canteens in Tamil Nadu.

The Anna Canteens has the potential to draw the attention of the people, particularly the poor, with the media giving priority. Going by the priority, it is assumed that Anna Canteens would be a potential issue for the TPD to fight the 2024 electoral battle.

Jagan Mohan Reddy’s corruption or his failures to get industries to the state may not help the TPD to draw the attention of the people, because people have been listening to these allegations from the TDP against Jagan for the past 15 years.

But, Anna Canteens has the potential, besides the political vindictive nature of Jagan would fetch better votes for the TDP, if they plan so. However, going by the way the TDP is making them an issue and the media giving priority, it is clear that the TDP would be riding on this issue in the next elections.