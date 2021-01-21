Will AP Govt approach Supreme Court on panchayat polls?

The High Court of Andhra Pradesh has given its green signal for the panchayat elections in the State. The division bench struck down the stay order issued by the single judge bench on the polls. The division bench of the High Court asserted that both the elections and public health were important. The election authorities should go ahead with the process by taking all necessary preventive measures against the Coronavirus epidemic.

Now, speculation is rife that the Chief Minister is all set to take a decision to approach the Supreme Court against the division bench order. Already, the CM has called available Ministers to discuss the issue. If the decision to move the Apex Court is taken, then it would be easy to delay the election till after March. By that time, State Election Commissioner N Ramesh Kumar will retire.

Minister Kanna Babu has welcome the division bench order but criticised the SEC still that Mr. Ramesh Kumar was adamant on holding panchayat polls putting the people’s health at risk.

Former CM Chandrababu Naidu welcomed the High Court, saying that the judges may change but justice will remain. It is not surprising that most of the Jagan Government’s decisions were getting adverse orders from the courts.