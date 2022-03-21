Will CBI ever bring Punch Prabhakar?

The AP high court on Monday had asked the CBI about the latest position of the case filed against those who made objectionable remarks against the judges. The court also asked the CBI whether it would be able to bring Punch Prabhakar to the court.

The CBI had booked over 90 persons for making objectionable remarks against the judges in the social media. YSR Congress NRI wing member Punch Prabhakar is one of the accused who made videos accusing the judges of bias and corruption. The CBI had so far arrested about a dozen of the accused, while Punch Prabhakar is yet to reach.

The CBI told the court that it was able to get all video clips of Punch Prabhakar removed from the social media. It had also sent a request to the Home Ministry and the External Affairs Ministry seeking permission to arrest Punch Prabhakar and bring him to the court.

Prabhakar is an US citizen and the AP police or the CBI can’t arrest him without the permission of the US police. This is what Prabhakar himself had said in one of his interviews with the Telugu media in the recent past.

The YSR Congress sympathisers went wild against the judges in the social media and made several allegations against them when the high court gave a series of judgments against the government. In fact, retired judge of Madras High Court, Justice Chandru also made several hard hitting comments against the AP high court judges for being partial against the elected government.

The CBI had booked cases against several persons including Bapatla MP Nandigam Suresh, former MLA Amachi Krishna Mohan, besides others. The court on Monday directed the CBI to speed up its investigation, remove all social media posts and arrest all the accused.