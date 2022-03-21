Ukrainian actress locked for Siva Karthikeyan’s Film

Tamil actor Siva Karthikeyan is all set for Tollywood debut and Jathi Ratnalu fame Anudeep KV will direct this film. The shoot commenced recently and the makers roped in a Ukrainian actress for the project. Maria Ryaboshapka will play the female lead and the major portion of the shoot will be completed in Tamil Nadu. She played Natasha in Special Ops 1.5:: The Himmat Story. The untitled film is hitting the screens next year. Sree Venkateswara Cinemas LLP, Suresh Productions and Shanthi Talkies are the producers. More details about the project are awaited.

