Senior IPS officer seeks justice, denies charges against him

Senior IPS officer A B Venkateswara Rao, who is currently under suspension in AP, made an appeal to the government to complete the enquiry at the earliest and do justice to him. He alleged that he was framed under baseless charges by some vested interests in the present government. He wanted state and Central governments to do justice to him.

The IPS officer, who worked as the Intelligence Wing head during the TDP regime, was suspended by the present YSR Congress government for allegedly “procuring intelligence equipment from Israel through his son, for the state government. However, he denied irregularities levelled against him or violation of rules in the purchase.

Though these are the charges, the intention of the present government is clear for anyone who saw the defection of 23 YSR Congress MLAs defecting to the ruling TDP in those days. It is alleged that Venkateswara Rao played a key role in engineering the defections and the YSR Congress leadership is now taking vengeance.

The suspension of Venkateswara Rao by the state government was dismissed by the AP High Court. The government had approached the Supreme Court against the AP high court order. The Supreme Court is yet to give its verdict.

Meanwhile, the Central government had ratified the state government’s decision, giving strength to the allegations against him. However, Venkateswara Rao, on Monday appeared before the media and denied all charges against him. He also denied the charges of Pegasus spyware against him by some politically-motivated persons.

He requested the government to complete the enquiry and do justice to him. He said his image is being damaged with the false charges and his friends and family members are put to agony and suffering. Will Jagan Mohan Reddy government ever clear this case is the big question!