Will dozen TRS MLAs join Congress after Nov 2?

Speculations are rife in political circles that a dozen TRS MLAs will join Congress any time after November 2.

This raised a pertinent question why after November 2 and who are those dozen TRS MLAs.

November 2 is being speculated as it is on this day the Huzurabad Assembly bypoll result will be declared.

But why TRS MLAs want to join Congress after November 2?

These speculations are being spread like wildfire by Telangana Congress in various social media platforms.

In Huzurabad, the war is between TRS and BJP. Congress is nowhere in the picture. Not just Congress, even people in Telangana came to a conclusion that it should be considered great even if Congress retains its deposit in Huzurabad.

Huzurabad will be won by either TRS or BJP. Then why would TRS MLAs want to join Congress, for which there is no scope to retain even deposit.

Moreover, the Assembly elections in Telangana are due for December 2023, which means still more than two years tenure is left.

Against this backdrop, why would any MLA from a ruling party be eager to join an opposition party two years before?

There is a chance that some TRS sitting MLAs may join Congress or BJP if KCR denies them ticket to contest Assembly elections in December 2023.

Which TRS MLAs will get party tickets and who will not get will be known one or two months before 2023 December. Where is the hurry to defect from a ruling party to an opposition party?

Any MLA wants to remain in the ruling party as it will give them chance to make some money and keep money bags ready for upcoming Assembly polls to meet expensive election expenditure. What they will get if they join opposition parties?