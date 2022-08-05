Will Jagan axe his MP Gorantla Madhav?

All eyes are now on YSR Congress supremo and chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy checking whether he would act against his MP or ignore it. The Hindupur MP of the YSR Congress, Gorantla Madhav, was caught talking to a woman and showing her his naked body.

Though the video was recorded by a third person as it appears, it went viral in the social media and electronic media. The news channels have even conducted debates on this video questioning the ethical values of the MP and the YSR Congress Party as well.

The MP himself had denied and alleged that it was morphed to defame him. He also named the TDP general secretary Chinthakayala Ajay, who is also head of the TDP’s IT wing, as the man behind this morphed video.

Government advisor and the YSR Congress Party general secretary Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy said that the government and the party are looking into the issue. He said that the party would take serious action against the MP, if it was proved genuine and not morphed.

There are two arguments doing rounds in the YSR Congress circles. One argument is that the TDP’s IT wing had done this only to divert the people’s attention from the death of NTR’s youngest daughter Umamaheswari. It is alleged that TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu and his son Nara Lokesh are behind Umamaheswari’s death.

The TDP, particularly Chandrababu Naidu’s family was put in embarrassment and the TDP could not counter it and hence the nude video of the YSR Congress MP was released.

The other view is that the TDP IT wing is actively engaged in making the ruling YSR Congress leaders do wrong things. The trap on Madhav was like a honey trap, which is very popular in the national capital. As the video appears to have been recorded by a third person, the YSR Congress circles see it as a honey trap by the TDP and its media.

However, Jagan Mohan Reddy is silent on the issue and has not made any statement so far. Though there was a rumour last night that the MP was suspended and was asked to resign his Lok Sabha membership, there was nothing of the sort till Friday evening.

Is Jagan Mohan Reddy waiting for the police to prove whether the video was original or morphed and whether it was part of the honey trap planned by the opposition party?