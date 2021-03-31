Will Jagan, KCR join Mamata bandwagon?

Trinamool Congress chief and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday (today) dashed off letters to party chiefs of ten non-BJP parties including YSRCP chief, AP CM YS Jaganmohan Reddy and TRS chief, Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao.

In her letter, Mamata requested the non-BJP party chiefs to unite and fight against the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led BJP government at the Centre and form an alternative non-BJP Front before 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

These letters were sent to Congress chief Sonia Gandhi, NCP chief Sharad Pawar, DMK’s Stalin, Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray, BJD chief Naveen Patnaik, Samajwadi Party’s Akhilesh Yadav, RJD’s Tejaswi Yadav, Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal and CPIML’s Dipankar Bhattacharya.

Interestingly, Mamata ignored TDP chief and former AP CM N Chandrababu Naidu, though he distanced himself from BJP and NDA in 2018 and made efforts to forge anti-BJP Front before 2019 Lok Sabha polls and even met Mamata then in this regard.

However, Mamata’s letter to Jagan and KCR fuelled doubts about whether Telugu States CMs would join hands against Modi and BJP.

This is because both KCR and Jagan are maintaining ‘friendly ties’ with Modi and BJP though they are not part of NDA government at the Centre.

Though KCR fired at Modi before GHMC elections in 2020-end and announced to hold anti-Modi conclave in Hyderabad with non-BJP parties soon after GHMC polls, KCR became silent on that after he met Modi and Amit Shah in Delhi soon after GHMC polls in December 2020.

Jagan on the other hand did not utter a single word against Modi or Amit Shah so far.

How can Mamata expect Jagan and KCR to join hands with her and oppose Modi in these conditions is the million-dollar question.