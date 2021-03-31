Nithiin in Vakkantham Vamsi Direction!

Nithiin’s recently released film ‘Rang De’ has remained as an average film. Currently, he is working on his upcoming film ‘Maestro’ which is the official remake of the Bollywood hit film Andhadhun. The first look of the film has been released recently and got a great response.

Now, it is being said that Nithiin has signed for another two films. Sources revealed that Nithiin is going to work with Vakkantham Vamsi for his next! Earlier, Vamsi has directed Allu Arjun’s Naa Peru Surya, Naa Illu India.

Later, he met many actors and narrated a script and finally, he managed to convince Nithiin. It seems Nithiin doesn’t want to take any gap after Maestro. After completing the shoot of Maestro, he will start shooting for Vakkantham’s film. However, the news is yet to be confirmed by the makers.