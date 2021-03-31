Surprise Cameo in Vakeel Saab Flashback Episode!

The upcoming film Vakeel Saab has already created a lot of curiosity. The recently released official trailer has gained a lot of appreciation from everyone. A huge number of fans reached the theatres to watch the trailer on the release day!

After the huge success of the trailer, now, an interesting news has been revealed by the sources. According to the sources, there will be a surprise cameo of “someone” in the flashback episode of Pawan. However, the name of the person is not revealed.

But it is said that the cameo role will surprise the audience for sure! Helmed by Venu Sriram, who is a hard-core fan of Pawan Kalyan, Vakeel Saab has created many expectations in the fans. People are expecting that Vakeel Saab will become a super success and cross the box office collections of the original film Pink.