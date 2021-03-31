Nagarjuna’s Love for Debutant Directors

Nagarjuna is quite busy promoting his upcoming film Wild Dog which is going to hit the screens on April 2nd. While speaking to the media person, he said Wild Dog kind of films need more promotion because it is the new-age cinema.

He also explained why he prefers debutant directors over top directors. Nag said that he doesn’t like acting in routine commercial films and if he chooses debutants, they will come up with unique stories.

Nagarjuna until now worked with 48 debutant directors and many of them have become popular directors now! He assured that Wild Dog will attract all kinds of audiences with its story and emotions. “There will be both commercial and sentimental elements,” said Nagarjuna.