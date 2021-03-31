Lokesh trying hard to match Kodali language

Former Minister Nara Lokesh is slowly increasing the dose of threatening language in his speeches these days. In his latest attack, he has warned that the TDP would peel off the skin of those YCP leaders who are daring to attack and murder the TDP activists and leaders. He repeatedly used the term ‘psycho Reddy’ to criticise Jagan. He warned the YCP leaders will face very serious hardships and they will have to pay back with multiple interests. Lokesh made these statements after calling on the family of a slain leader in Sattenapalli assembly segment.

Comparisons began to be made between the speeches of the TDP leader and Minister Kodali Nani who unleashed a damaging attack on Naidu on the issue of massive loans. Nani has used abusive and unprintable language. To that, some leaders other than Chandrababu Naidu and Lokesh have already reacted in a very attacking manner. But their reactions did not get the spotlight that came to Kodali.

Analysts say that however much the TDP leaders were trying to beat Kodali and Anil Kumar, they were not able to create the impact that was expected. Lokesh is trying hard to sharpen the attack by using ‘psycho Reddy’, ‘peel off skin’, ‘cowardly CM’ and so on. Yet, there is a gap that cannot be filled. Lokesh is not able to use the sort of abusive language against the YCP Ministers. Whereas, it is beneath the level of Chandrababu Naidu to reciprocate that attack. Finally, the TDP is stepping up its language of threats while the YCP is using more abusive words.