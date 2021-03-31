Y Trailer – Intense & Suspenseful

The OTT Platform Aha is gaining a good popularity for a few months after trying hard to beat the current top platforms. The makers are roping in different actors for Aha originals to impress the audience. And as the subscription rates are also very low compared to other OTT Platforms, People, especially, Telugus are not thinking for a while to subscribe for Aha.

After recently released Tamannaah’s ‘11th Hour’ got a good response, now, Aha has released the trailer of Srikanth and Rahul Ramakrishna starrer ‘Y’. The greed for money seems to be the main concept and the trailer starts with Rahul explaining a crime script to Srikanth. The trailer soon feels intense when a spat arises between Rahul and Srikanth.

Written and directed by Balu Adusumilli, Y will be airing on Aha from April 2. Raghuram, Srinivas, and Murali have jointly bankrolling it while Chota K. Prasad is doing the editing.