Laahe Laahe – a Rocking Song

Megastar Chiranjeevi’s song ‘Laahe Laahe’ from Acharya is out now! Yesterday, the makers released the promo of the song and announced the date and time of the release of the complete song.

As said, Konidela Production Company has released the song on social media. Sangeetha is the special attraction while Kajal Aggarwal too danced for the song. Within no time, Laahe Laahe has gained a huge number of views. Also, fans and other cine people have showered praises on Chiru for his energetic steps. Mani Sharma has composed rocking music for which viewers can’t just sit idle without dancing!

Koratala Siva is directing the film while Ram Charan and Niranjan Reddy are bankrolling it on Konidela Production Company and Matinee Entertainment jointly. Acharya is scheduled for a release on 13th May 2021.