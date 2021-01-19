Will Jagan resign? asks TDP after ‘no insider trading’ order

From day one, all YCP leaders from the Chief Minister to the Ministers to a field level activist attacked Amaravati with one major allegation. Insider trading took place on a large scale in Amaravati Capital. TDP leaders bought lots of lands under benami names. Now, the High Court of Andhra Pradesh has summarily dismissed all those allegations as rubbish.

The TDP lost no time to demand the Chief Minister to give an explanation to the AP public and to the Amaravati farmers. Would the CM resign? TDP leader Alapati Rajendra Prasad asked whether Jaganmohan Reddy would tender his resignation following the latest order of the High Court of Andhra Pradesh. It had now become true that all the allegations levelled by the Chief Minister and his Ministers on the Capital City lands were baseless and false.

The TDP leader recalled how the YCP Ministers made defamatory statements against Amaravati in the name of ‘insider trading’ that was carried out under benami names. Now, the High Court had clearly said that such allegations could not be made without basis and they could not be maintainable under any section of the IPC. The YCP Government owed an explanation to the public on this count.

The TDP challenged the ruling YCP Ministers to welcome and honour the High Court’s latest judgement on the insider trading charges. They had earlier hailed the court’s stay order on the panchayat elections. The YCP’s failures and misdeeds have pushed the State into an irreparable crisis. The people of AP were paying a heavy price just for giving ‘one chance’ to the Chief Minister.