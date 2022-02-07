Will Kapu politics minus Mudragada work in AP?

Think Kapus and think Mudragada Padmanabham. Mudragada is one rare politician who shunned bright political career and ministerial positions to fight for the Kapu cause. He has become synonymous with the Kapu cause in AP. But, is there an attempt to sideline him and plan a Kapu movement sans Mudragada?

Of late, Kapu leaders such as former ministers Ganta Srinivasa Rao and Vatti Vasanth Kumar and former JD of the CBI VV Lakshminarayana have held a series of meetings in Hyderabad and other places to unify the Kapus and leverage on their numerical strength to get their due. However, this group has not so far either invited or taken Mudragada on board.

The group is all set to meet in Vijayawada again in the second week of February. A debate is now on as to whether to make Mudragada part of it. It is also not known if Mudragada himself is keeping a distance from the group. While the group wants only Kapus to come together, Mudragada feels that Dalits and Kapus should come together. He feels that this combo would be politically unbeatable.

But, will a Kapu formation without Mudragada work? Will they be able to inspire confidence among the Kapus especially in the wake of two successive failures to weaoponise Kapu community. Are the other leaders keeping away from Mudragada because he is being seen as pro-Jagan? Watch this space for further developments on the issue.