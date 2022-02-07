AP Govt’s next move on Ticketing Pricing GO

The newly introduced ticket pricing GO in Andhra Pradesh created enough trouble for the exhibition industry. The ticket prices are slashed down badly that some of the theatres are shut as they could not recover the basic expenses. The High Court asked the government to cancel the GO but the government formed a Committee to analyze things. The Committee recently submitted a detailed report which said that the exhibitors are struggling badly.

As per the update we hear, the report reached AP Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy. The government is expected to issue a revised GO this month. The night curfew too will come to an end this month as per the update. If the ticket pricing GO is revised, it would be a huge relief for Tollywood biggies that are struggling to make good revenues in AP. Hope the issue gets resolved soon.