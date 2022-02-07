Puri Jagannadh confirms Janaganamana

Sensational director Puri Jagannadh is busy with Vijay Deverakonda’s pan-Indian film Liger. The entire shoot of the film is wrapped up last evening. The film hits the screens in August 2022 and the post-production work is happening at a fast pace. There are strong speculations that Vijay Deverakonda and Puri Jagannadh will work together once again and Puri revived his long-delayed film Janaganamana.

After the wrap of Liger, Puri released a voice message that is posted by Charmme on her social media page. “We are done with the shoot of Liger today and from today, Janaganamana” told Puri’s message. He hinted that Janaganamana is on and an official announcement is expected very soon. Liger is a sportsdrama and has Vijay Deverakonda, Ananya Pandey in the lead roles. Janaganamana is a patriotic film that has all the needed commercial ingredients.