Needed: Troubleshooters for YSRCP

The one big lesson that the YSRCP government has learnt in the whole PRC episode is that it badly needs troubleshooters to deal with problems and challenges facing it. When the government employees announced their agitational programme, there was literally no one to talk to them.

All major political parties have troubleshooters. During the Congress regime, leaders like Ahmed Patel, Ghulam Nabi Azad, Pranab Mukherjee and Digvijay Singh played the role of trouble shooters and solved several ticklish issues with deft diplomacy and negotiations. The BJP too has its Nitin Gadkari and others to talk through such issues and bring about a solution to problematic issues. Even people like KVP Ramachandra Rao and Rosaiah played a key role as YSR’s troubleshooters.

But the total centralization of power in the Jagan regime has ensured that there are no troubleshooters for the party and the government. Even on the party’s internal issues, there is no one to play the mediator. Jagan is the only arbitrator, mediator and troubleshooter for the party. The total failure of the government in foreseeing the massive dharna by the employees is a wakeup call for the government.

Unfortunately for the YSRCP, it does not have any senior statesman like leaders. Sajjala, YV Subba Reddy and Vijay Sai Reddy are first time leaders and have no experience in handling such issues. The party has completely sidelined leaders like Ummareddy and Dharmana Prasada Rao. As a result, several issues such as the imposition of English medium, three-capitals, OTS and formation of new districts have become highly controversial.