KCR’s ‘fever’: TRS calculating gains and losses

The ruling TRS in Telangana is now busy assessing the fallout of KCR’s abstention from Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Muchintal near Shamshabad, where the giant statue of Sri Ramanuja was unveiled. The party initially felt that by his abstention, KCR would become a point of attraction and would spur a massive debate about the state-Centre relations. But, by absenting himself, it appears that he had left the floor open to Modi to dominate the proceedings.

Many in the TRS now feel that KCR should have attended the Muchintal meet. No one really felt KCR’s absence as Modi stole the show by sporting the Thirunamam, the traditional forehead mark, and wearing the silk clothes that suit the occasion. He also used the occasion to project himself as a pro-Hindu leader. Had KCR attended the programme, he too would have garnered some credit, political analysts feel.

Though the TRS tried to whip up a social media storm in support of KCR by raising the issue of poor allocations to the state, it did not succeed as the consecration of the statue was a religious and spiritual occasion and not a political occasion. Also, KCR cited fever as the reason for his skipping the programme. This gave an opportunity to the BJP that KCR developed fever as the BJP’s tallest leader was visiting Hyderabad.

There is also a buzz among the TRS rank and file that Modi might skip the Yadadri temple inauguration, which would happen in March. The party feels there would be a comparison between the Muchintal programme and the Yadadri programme and negative feedback will only harm the party.