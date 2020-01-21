Will Modi-Shah help Jagan to cancel Council?

Like never before, 15 Ministers of the ruling party have come and begun obstructing the proceedings in AP Legislative Council. They are even going into the well of the House demanding a debate on the Vizag Capital Bill. But the Council Chairman refused to accept their plea as the TDP MLCs, who are in majority, demanded a prior debate on the government’s policies under Rule 71.

Losing hope on a positive debate, the YCP started talking about cancelling the Council. But this will not be of any help. If Jagan Reddy decided on the cancellation, his government would have to get the approval of the Parliament. Will it be possible? Jagan Reddy and his Number 2 Vijayasai Reddy are not getting even appointments of Modi-Shah for nearly three months now. It is clear that the YCP will not get any support in the Parliament. Moreover, the process of Council dissolution takes nearly a year. It means that Jagan will not be able to shift Capital immediately. So there will be enough time for Amaravati farmers to drag the government to court starting endless litigation.

Following this, Jagan may also be considering an ordinance. But there’s the problem of Governor referring Capital shifting ordinance to the Centre. It would again bring Modi-Shah into picture. Now, doubts are being raised whether Jagan will eventually get stuck in his own Padmavyuham like Abhimanyu.