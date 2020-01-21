Pranam from Jaanu: Emotional Melody

Sharwanand and Samantha are all set to thrill the audience with a breezy, emotional and romantic drama titled Jaanu. Prem Kumar is the director and the film is releasing next month. The first single ‘Pranam’ from the film is out today and it sounds melodious with emotional and heart touching lyrics. The song comes at an instance that Sharwa and Samantha remind about their past memories. The makers also recorded the song in Tamil as Theera and it is out simultaneously.

‘Pranam’ has enough depth in lyrics and Sharwanand, Samantha looks fabulous sharing the screen. The instrumental music makes the song a soothing melody. Chinmayi, Gowtham’s magical voices make the song even more beautiful. Govind Vasantha is the music composer and Shreemani penned the lyrics. Pranam is a perfect romantic number for Jaanu. The film is slated for release on February 7th all over. Dil Raju bankrolled the film which is carrying decent expectations.