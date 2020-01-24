Will Modi-Shah support abolition of AP Council?

In the 2019 general election, the BJP could not win a single MLA seat in Andhra Pradesh. The party is literally washed out in the massive Jagan Reddy wave. Very ironically, the BJP made its own contribution to Jagan’s huge victory with its strategic support through election commission and peethadhipathis. However, BJP national leaders were somehow happy that Chandrababu Naidu suffered a humiliating defeat. Even this happiness is in danger now as Jagan Reddy is going to abolish AP Legislative Council. BJP has got two MLCs in the Council as of now. If Jagan Reddy succeeds in abolishing this Upper House, the BJP will be left with no representation of its own in the AP legislature.

Political circles say that it will indeed be a very hard time for the BJP strategists like GVL Narasimha Rao. They would like to support Council abolition as it would wipe out TDP domination altogether in AP legislature. GVL and IYR Krishna Rao are known for their hatred towards Chandrababu for many reasons. But if Council is abolished, it would lead to an existential crisis for the BJP in the state. BJP ally Jana Sena is also not present in both Assembly and Council right now. Amid such questions, it is a must that the Parliament has to approve of AP Council abolition. Will Modi-Shah favour this considering political challenges to their party?