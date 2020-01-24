Bollywood beauty locked for Nagarjuna

King Nagarjuna after a series of debacles started shooting for ‘Wild Dog’, an action thriller that is currently under shoot. After a long hunt, the makers finalized Bollywood beauty Dia Mirza for the role of the leading lady. Dia Mirza recently started her second innings with a bunch of web series.

Dia Mirza signed the project and she would join the sets soon. Dia Mirza plays Nag’s wife in Wild Dog. Nag plays an NIA Officer in this action thriller that is directed by Solomon. Wild Dog is slated for summer release and is produced by Matinee Entertainments. Hollywood stunt choreographer David Ismalone is composing the action stunts for Wild Dog.