No Kiara Advani for Mahesh

Mahesh Babu is currently on a holiday and he is spending quality time with his family in USA. The actor will return back and will start working on his next film that will be directed by Vamshi Paidipally. Several gossip portals floated the news that Bollywood beauty Kiara Advani has been roped in as the leading lady in Mahesh Babu’s next project. Not stopping here, some of them even posted that it was Mahesh Babu’s wife Namrata who finalized Kiara as the duo had a gala time during the shoot of Bharat Ane Nenu.

But there is no truth in the news. Vamshi Paidipally is currently busy with the script and the lead actors will be finalized once he completes the script work. Mahesh too will meet Vamshi on his return after which things will be finalized. As of now, the script work is happening. The regular shoot of this action thriller will start in May. Sri Venkateswara Creations are the producers and the film will release during Sankranthi 2021.