YSR birthday gift being abolished by Jagan

YS Rajasekhara Reddy came to power after prolonged political career as a Congress dissident and Opposition leader. After coming to power in 2004, he formed the AP Legislative Council saying that the intellectuals in Elders House would be very useful for their expert opinions. But the real fact was that Council formation was YSR’s birthday gift to his followers and Congress aspirants for political employment. Whatever was the reason, YSR successfully used Council to stabilise his political clout both within his party and outside. YSR’s image also got a boost as Council was formed again after a long gap since 1985 when NTR abolished it to punish opposition Congress for misusing the Upper House to harass a prominent newspaper owner at that time.

At that time, YSR announced Council as a birthday gift on July 8, 2004. But now, his son Jaganmohan Reddy is abolishing this gift just because Council is delaying his 3 Capitals Bill. In fact, Council abolition was one of the reasons behind the fall of NT Rama Rao in those days. Senior politicians bore a deep grudge against him for depriving them their only chance of political employment. Chandrababu Naidu ruled for many years after NTR but he did not form Council again. He focused more on administration and Cyberabad development. YSR got full credit for revival of Council. Whereas, his son is getting thoroughly discredited for abolishing the Upper House once again.