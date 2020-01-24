RRR Business: What’s Happening?

RRR is one big-budget film that will release this year in Indian cinema. The film has been carrying terrific craze and SS Rajamouli is busy carving out the periodic drama that features NTR and Ram Charan in the lead roles. There are speculations across the trade that the theatrical rights of the film are already sold and the makers closed the deals. But the inside news is that Rajamouli is completely responsible for the business deals and they are yet to be locked.

Rajamouli is in plans to close the business only before the release after the teaser of the film will be out. With a huge stake involved, Rajamouli is not ready to close the deals much in advance. With huge hype surrounded, there are several filmmakers who are in the race to acquire the theatrical rights of the film. Rajamouli is strictly focused on the shoot and he has no time to talk about the business as of now.

Made on a budget of Rs 400 crores, RRR is expected to release during October this year in all the Indian languages.