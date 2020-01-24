Another leak shocks RRR Team

SS Rajamouli and his team are taking extensive measures to keep things about RRR under wraps. The details about the schedules and the locations are not disclosed even to the team till the last minute. No guests are allowed strictly on to the sets and the close friends, family members of NTR, Ram Charan too are no exception. Despite of taking several measures, a video from the Bulgaria schedule of RRR is now all over social media platforms.

The episode featuring NTR got surfaced online and the makers kept out their best efforts to remove it from Facebook and Twitter. But what’s worrying them is that the video byte is now being circulated across Whatsapp. Telugu360 is not ready to discuss the content that was leaked but we request fans, movie lovers not to circulate the leaked videos and kill the enthusiasm among the audience.

RRR is being made on a budget of Rs 400 crores and will hit the screens in October this year.