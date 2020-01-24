Naidu hits hard at Jagan’s Jayalalithaa comment

AP former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has expressed surprise how a person occupying Chief Minister’s post can interpret the Constitution to suit his own needs. Naidu wondered how CM Jagan Reddy can dare to say that the Constitution of India mentioned only seat of administration but not Capital. Jagan is talking as if the Constitution allows a CM to run his seat of administration from wherever he likes. In Jagan Reddy’s view, the seat of administration is where the CM is. In other words, the administration is for the CM, of the CM and by the CM. It is not for the people, of the people and by the people. But, many questions are coming up on how a CM can ignore significance of Secretariat as the real seat of administration with hundreds and thousands of employees. Can a CM take all this Secretariat along with him wherever he wants, as per his whims and fancies?

Naidu referred to Jagan Reddy comment that Jayalalithaa ran her administration from Ooty summer resort. Naidu clarified to young CM that Jayalalithaa only went to Ooty for relaxation but never used it as a centre of administration. How can Jagan twist historical facts to suit his convenience? Jayalalithaa never took the seat of administration (ie Secretariat) to Ooty nor did she ever try to shift it from Chennai to Ooty. Even when Naidu stayed in Vizag to monitor Hudhud cyclone, he gave orders from there but the seat of administration remained Amaravati. Did Jagan take his Secretariat to America along with him to run state administration? CMs come and go but the seat of administration ie Capital will remain.