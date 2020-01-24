Harish Shankar – Akhil film is a pure speculation

Talented writer and director, Harish Shankar’s recent directorial Gaddalakonda Ganesh ended up as a decent hit and he is currently busy penning the script of his next. There are wide speculations that Harish Shankar is all set to work with actor Akhil Akkineni in his next film. Harish teaming up with Akhil for his next is pure speculation and no such meetings are held.

Akhil is busy with Bommarillu Bhaskar’s project and he is in talks for a bilingual that would be directed by PS Mithran. Akhil will take the final call on Mithran’s project once he hears the final draft. On the other side, Harish Shankar is yet to lock the script of his next and he would finalize the lead actor once he completes the script. The ace director will make an announcement about his next soon.