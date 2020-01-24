Anushka’s Nishabdham pushed to February

Super talented top actress Anushka is making her comeback after two complete years with Nishabdham, an interesting thriller that is directed by Hemanth Madhukar. The film was initially announced for January 31st release in all the languages but the delay in the post-production work delayed the film’s release. Nishabdham will complete all the formalities and will hit the screens on February 20th during Shivaratri.

Anushka, R Madhavan, Anjali, Shalini Pandey, Subbaraju and Srinivas Avasaral played the lead roles in this big-budget film that is produced by People Media Factory and Kona Film Corporation. Anushka plays a mute artist in Nishabdham which is releasing in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam and English languages.