Will Mokshagna make his Debut in 2026?

There are discussions and debates about the debut of Nandamuri successor Mokshagna from the past few years. Balakrishna himself announced several times that the debut will happen soon but it never happened. Mokshagna’s debut was planned in the direction of Prasanth Varma but the project was shelved last year. From then, there is no update on the debut of the young scion and Nandamuri fans are left in waiting mode. Soon, Balayya said that Aditya 999 will have Mokshagna in a key role and the film may be the debut project of the youngster.

As per the recent developments, Aditya 999 too is kept on hold. Krish walked out of the project after working on it for some time. Balakrishna has to finalize a director to take up this challenging film. He is occupied with Gopichand Malineni’s film and the shoot commences soon. There is no discussion about the debut film of Mokshagna for now. His debut may or may not happen this year and there are no big developments for now.