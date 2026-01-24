x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Varsha Bollamma at constable kanakam movie success meet
Varsha Bollamma at constable kanakam movie success meet
Sobhita Dhulipala In Cheekatilo Movie Promotions
Sobhita Dhulipala In Cheekatilo Movie Promotions
Nara Lokesh at NTR Ghat on his death anniversary
Nara Lokesh at NTR Ghat on his death anniversary
Meenakshi Chaudhary At Anaganaga Oka Raju Movie Promotions
Meenakshi Chaudhary At Anaganaga Oka Raju Movie Promotions
Sakshi Vaidya at Nari Nari Naduma Murari Promotions
Sakshi Vaidya at Nari Nari Naduma Murari Promotions
Samyuktha menon at nari nari naduma murari promotions
Samyuktha menon at nari nari naduma murari promotions
Riddhi Kumar At Raja Saab Thanks Meet
Riddhi Kumar At Raja Saab Thanks Meet
Malavika Mohanan At Raja Saab Thanks Meet
Malavika Mohanan At Raja Saab Thanks Meet
Niddhi Agerwal At Raja Saab Thanks Meet
Niddhi Agerwal At Raja Saab Thanks Meet
Dimple Hayathi At bhartha mahasayulaku wignyapthi Movie Promotions
Dimple Hayathi At bhartha mahasayulaku wignyapthi Movie Promotions
Ashika Ranganath At bhartha mahasayulaku wignyapthi Movie Promotions
Ashika Ranganath At bhartha mahasayulaku wignyapthi Movie Promotions
Mahesh Family New Year Celebrations 2026
Mahesh Family New Year Celebrations 2026
Yamini Bhaskar In Psych Siddhartha Promotions
Yamini Bhaskar In Psych Siddhartha Promotions
Nabha Natesh Ends 2025 With Glam Look
Nabha Natesh Ends 2025 With Glam Look
Simran Choudhary casual look
Simran Choudhary casual look
Nayanthara Family Christmas Celebrations
Nayanthara Family Christmas Celebrations
Neha Shetty Frumpy Look In Black
Neha Shetty Frumpy Look In Black
Tamannaah Bhatia Christmas Look
Tamannaah Bhatia Christmas Look
Sharvari Wagh Stunning look
Sharvari Wagh Stunning look
Ashika Ranganath In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event
Ashika Ranganath In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Nikhil’s Swayambhu looks push release to April

Published on January 24, 2026 by swathy

TRENDING

image
Will Mokshagna make his Debut in 2026?
image
Nikhil’s Swayambhu looks push release to April
image
Controversial actor Kamaal R Khan Arrested in Mumbai
image
Dil Raju getting back to Bollywood
image
Exclusive: Pawan Kalyan to take Ram Charan’s Slot

Nikhil’s Swayambhu looks push release to April

Nikhil Siddharth has been choosing intersting scripts and different concepts for each of film bringing innovation to the table. He has been working on his visual masterpiece epic action drama, Swayambhu, in the direction of Bharat Krishnmachari, for over three years. Recently, he confirmed that they have finished shoot and aimed at 13th February 2026 release.

Now, the Industry sources suggest that the highly anticipated period drama, produced by Bhuvan Sagar is likely heading toward a new release window. While audiences have been eagerly awaiting updates, reports indicate that the production team is now eyeing April 10th as the potential release date. This shift is primarily attributed to the intricate post-production requirements of the film, specifically regarding the visual effects.

To ensure the film delivers a truly immersive cinematic journey, the makers have reportedly partnered with several high-profile international VFX studios. The goal is to maintain a standard of quality that matches the epic scale of the story, avoiding any compromises in the final output. By enlisting global expertise, the team aims to provide an experience that feels fresh and visually groundbreaking for the audience.

The decision to target an April release also carries a strategic advantage. This timing aligns perfectly with the onset of the summer holiday season, which is historically a prime period for big-budget fantasy films. Insiders believe that the festive atmosphere and the school break will provide the ideal platform for the film to reach its maximum audience potential. Samyuktha and Nabha Naresh are playing leading lady roles in the film.

Next Will Mokshagna make his Debut in 2026? Previous Controversial actor Kamaal R Khan Arrested in Mumbai
else

TRENDING

image
Will Mokshagna make his Debut in 2026?
image
Nikhil’s Swayambhu looks push release to April
image
Controversial actor Kamaal R Khan Arrested in Mumbai

Latest

image
Will Mokshagna make his Debut in 2026?
image
Nikhil’s Swayambhu looks push release to April
image
Controversial actor Kamaal R Khan Arrested in Mumbai
image
Dil Raju getting back to Bollywood
image
Exclusive: Pawan Kalyan to take Ram Charan’s Slot

Most Read

image
Political Tensions Flare Up Again in Tadipatri
image
Tirumala Laddu Ghee Adulteration Case Nears Closure as SIT Prepares Charge Sheet
image
Coalition Politics or Collapse: Vijayasai Reddy’s Sharp Message to YSRCP

Related Articles

Varsha Bollamma at constable kanakam movie success meet Sobhita Dhulipala In Cheekatilo Movie Promotions Nara Lokesh at NTR Ghat on his death anniversary Meenakshi Chaudhary At Anaganaga Oka Raju Movie Promotions Sakshi Vaidya at Nari Nari Naduma Murari Promotions Samyuktha menon at nari nari naduma murari promotions Riddhi Kumar At Raja Saab Thanks Meet Malavika Mohanan At Raja Saab Thanks Meet Niddhi Agerwal At Raja Saab Thanks Meet Dimple Hayathi At bhartha mahasayulaku wignyapthi Movie Promotions Ashika Ranganath At bhartha mahasayulaku wignyapthi Movie Promotions Mahesh Family New Year Celebrations 2026 Yamini Bhaskar In Psych Siddhartha Promotions Nabha Natesh Ends 2025 With Glam Look Simran Choudhary casual look Nayanthara Family Christmas Celebrations Neha Shetty Frumpy Look In Black Tamannaah Bhatia Christmas Look Sharvari Wagh Stunning look Ashika Ranganath In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event