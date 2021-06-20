will Nama Nageswara Rao leave TRS and join BJP?

Will Khammam MP and top infra industrialist Nama Nageshwara Rao join the BJP? This is the buzz in the political circles ever since there were ED raids on his group of companies. Even his family members’ companies were raided. The raid was in connection with the Rs 1064 crore ban loan fraud. There is a talk that Nama is all set to change the scarf’s colour from pink to saffron.

Nageshwara Rao is set to appear before the enforcement directorate on June 25. The cases against him pertain to the Ranchi Express Highway Limited, which was a special purpose vehicle. Nama’s company Madhucon was awarded the four-laning contract. As per the contract, the road was to be laid between Ranchi and Jamshedpur. However differences arose over the terms of contract and the matter is now before the arbitration tribunal constituted in November last year. Using the discrepancies in the funding and spending, the ED has issued notices to the Madhucon. It conducted raids on the companies belonging to the family members of Nama.

Ever since the raids, there is a buzz that Nama will join the BJP to escape further raids. Sources said that he would get a protection if he joined the BJP. However, Nama Nageshwara Rao has categorically said that he would not change parties. He said that he would stand by KCR and the TRS come what may. “there is no question of deserting the TRS,” he said.

But similar cases have forced Sujana Chowdary to leave the TDP and join the BJP. It is another matter that there isn’t much protection even after joining the BJP. A clever Nama Is currently dodging all questions saying that the matter was sub-judice. He is said to be still in two minds about the offer of joining the BJP.