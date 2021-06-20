Who will get cabinet berth from Telugu States in Modi govt?

National media is abuzz with possible cabinet reshuffle by Prime Minister Narendra Modi anytime soon.

This fueled speculations in Telugu States over who will get berth in Modi’s cabinet.

At present, only G Kishan Reddy from Telangana is in Modi cabinet as minister of state for home.

There is no one from AP. Since BJP is learnt to be focusing on Telugu States, local leaders are hoping to get cabinet berths.

But BJP circles say there is no possibility of someone from AP getting cabinet berth.

But they see possibility of Telangana BJP MPs getting berth.

Adilabad MP Soyam Baburao is said to be the frontrunner as BJP is aiming to come to power in Telangana in 2023 December Assembly polls.

Though Nizamabad MP Aravind is also in the race, it would be difficult for him as he hails from BC sections since BC leader and MP Bandi Sanjay was already made BJP Telangana president.