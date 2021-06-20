Why KCR started ‘water war’ with Jagan all of a sudden?

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao raked up Krishna water dispute with Andhra Pradesh all of a sudden.

In the cabinet meeting held on Saturday, KCR lashed out at Jagan government for taking up Rayalaseema Lift Irrigation Scheme on Krishna river and Rajolibanda Diversion Scheme right canal on Tungabhadra river illegally without obtaining any approvals from regulatory agencies concerned.

KCR decided to construct several new projects on Krishna to divert water to Telangana in retaliation for AP constructing illegal projects.

RLIS and Rajolibanda are not taken up by AP today. They are going on for over a year but why KCR is raking up this issue now as if they started yesterday. Political analysts see Sharmila’s angle into this issue.

Sharmila becoming active in Telangana politics and attacking TRS, KCR and his family members and KCR strongly believes that Sharmila has Jagan’s secret blessings to settle in Telangana politics.

To counter this, KCR is raking up Krishna water row to project YSR family as anti Telangana and rake up regional passions again foe his political mileage and check Jagan and Sharmila in Telangana.