Pic Talk: Kartikeya stuns as NIA officer

For the first time in his career, Kartikeya is playing a special agent. The title and first look poster of the film was unveiled by Sandeep Reddy Vanga this morning.

Kartikeya stuns as a spirited NIA officer in the poster. He carries the right body language and demeanour for the role and the poster implies the same.

The film is titled Raja Vikramarka and it is said to be a high-octane action thriller.

Kartikeya is hoping to bounce back to winning with this content-driven actioner which is being directed by Sri Saripalli.

88 Rama Reddy is producing the film and T Adi Reddy is presenting it. Tanya Ravichandran plays Kartikeya’s love interest. Prashanth R Vihari is composing the music.