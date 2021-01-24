Will Pawan accept YCP MLA’s challenge for a contest?

Jana Senani Pawan Kalyan’s recent statements have thoroughly embarrassed YCP Giddalur MLA Anna Rambabu very badly. Now, the MLA is asserting that he has nothing to do with the death of Jana Sena activist Vengaiah Naidu. The MLA further challenged Pawan Kalyan to prove his charges against him.

Rambabu accused Jana Senani of starting ‘funeral politics’ because of lack of political support for his party at the grassroot level. Mocking at the Senani’s comments, the YCP MLA asked Pawan Kalyan to explain with how many people he had waged wars so far. If there was anybody who was capable of fighting a war, it was Jaganmohan Reddy. He was the one who was fighting against his enemies tirelessly and with victories.

MLA Rambabu has now offered to resign from his MLA post. He challenged Pawan Kalyan to come and contest in the seat against him. If Pawan would win, then the MLA offered to face any kind of enquiry. Otherwise, Senani should close down his party and do movies.

The MLA further asserted that there was no proof against him in the death of Vengaiah Naidu. Pawan was just talking about a video to support his charges against the MLA. Ramababu dismissed the video as one that was edited by his enemies to tarnish his image.