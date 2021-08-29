Will rival power centres ruin YSRCP in 2024?

Is the YSRCP going the TDP way? The TDP has lured several YSRCP MLAs into the party, made them Ministers and thus created dual power centres in each constituency. As a result, the groupism grew and the TDP lost the 2019 elections. It appears, the YSRCP too is creating rival centres of power in almost every constituency and this could very well sink the party in 2024.

Take for instance, In West Godavari’s Gopalapuram constituency. The sitting MLA Talari Venkat Rao is feeling insecure because minister Thaneti’s Vanitha’s father Jonnakuti Babaji Rao is the real power centre in the constituency. While Thaneti Vanitha is an MLA from Kovvur, her father was a two-time MLA in Gopalapuram. As a result, he exercises the real authority in the constituency as Venkat Rao is smarting under his domination.

In Palamner, there is a war for supremacy between sitting MLA Venkataiah Goud and former Minister Amarnath Reddy. The party is divided into rival groups and more than fighting the TDP, they are fighting among themselves. The war between Kaikaluru MLA Dulam Nageswara Rao and Minister from Gudivada Kodali Nani is out in the open for all to see. Ditto with defeated YSRCP candidate and former cop Chandragiri Yesu Ratnam and TDP defector Maddali Giri who joined the YSRCP in Guturu.

In Jammalamadugu, the spat between sitting MLA Sudheer Babu and former minister P Ramasubba Reddy is threatening to blow out into a huge crisis. Sudheer Reddy is unrelenting in the hot pursuit of Ramasubba Reddy. Sudheer has instructed the officials in his constituency not to honour any order that Ramasubba Reddy gives. If sources are to be believed, Ramasubba Reddy is planning to leave the YSRCP and rejoin the TDP.

The same situation exists in most constituencies. With rival power centres operating in almost every constituency, the party might suffer very much like the TDP in 2019. Political pundits say that it is about the time this issue is set right at the earliest otherwise the party may have to pay a heavy price in 2024.