Young hero Raj Tarun’s youthful rom-com Stand Up Rahul directed by Santo is all set for its theatrical release on 18th of this month. The film’s trailer has surely hiked interest on the movie where Varsha Bollamma played the leading lady opposite Raj Tarun.

The film is carrying good buzz, despite Raj Tarun’s flop streak. The actor won brownie points for his comic timing in the promotional content. The film received U/A censor certificate and its final duration is 2:14 hours which is perfect for a film of the genre.

Dream Town Productions and Highfive Pictures together have bankrolled the project. Pre-release event of the movie to be organized today will be attended by Varun Tej as a chief guest.

The big question is will Stand Up Rahul capitalize on the buzz and become a winner at box office.