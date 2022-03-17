Vishwak Sen takes the Director’s seat

Last week, Vishwak Sen announced and launched his new film titled Das Ka Dhumki. Naressh Kuppili who directed Vishwak Sen’s Paagal is on board to direct the project. The shoot commenced yesterday and Vishwak Sen made several changes for the project. The film is renamed as Dhamki and Vishwak Sen took the director’s seat. The reason for the changes are yet to be known. Nivetha Pethuraj is the leading lady and Vishwak Sen’s home banner is producing this interesting film. The shoot of Dhamki is happening in Hyderabad.

Vishwak Sen is done with the shoot of Ori Devuda and the film is the remake of Tamil film Oh My Kadavule. The film releases post-summer. Vishwak Sen earlier directed Falaknuma Das and the film received a mixed response from the audience. The actor is now back to director’s seat. Dhamki is expected to release at the end of the year.